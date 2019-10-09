Home

David Wiesenauer Obituary
David H. Wiesenauer, 89, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, October 8, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo after a brief illness, with his wife and elder daughter by his side.
David was born and raised in Sandusky, Ohio. He worked for many years at Sandusky Foundry and Machine as an electrician. Upon retirement, he and Carol moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina, where he enjoyed many rounds of golf and traveling all over the world. After just a few short years in Pinehurst, David was invited to join the Tin Whistles, a community group of gentlemen who enjoyed playing golf and supporting local charities. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
David is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Carol; daughters, Lisa (Dr. Rachel Rosenfeld) Wiesenauer of Defiance, and Kathy Wiesenauer of Dayton, Ohio; and his best furry friend, Josie.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 10, 2019
