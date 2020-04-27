|
WAUSEON - David W. Willeman, 67, Wauseon, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Anne Hospital, Toledo.
He was born December 29, 1952, in Napoleon, to Grant Henry "Pete," and Imogene (Fulde) Willeman.
He is survived by his mother, Imogene, and stepfather Doug Lamerson of Wauseon; sister, Kathy (Van) Figy) of Wauseon; brother, Ed (Nancy) Willeman of Bradenton, Fla; and former wife and companion, Carol Stover of Wauseon; as well as one niece and three nephews.
David enjoyed watching old westerns on TV, fishing and word search puzzles, which he was very good at. He loved gardening and all things green. With the gift of a green thumb, he took special pride in all his flowers and plants.
Graveside services will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery, Napoleon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W. Main St., Napoleon, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 28, 2020