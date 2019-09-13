Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eagles #372
Defiance, OH
Dean "Howie" Howard


1954 - 2019
Dean "Howie" Howard Obituary
Dean A. ""Howie"" Howard, 65, Defiance, passed away Sunday evening, September 8, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area In-patient Hospice Center.

He was born on April 16, 1954, to Jimmy and Phyllis (Michel) Riley in South Hadley Falls, Massachusetts. Dean was a 1973 graduate of Ayersville High School. He worked at Verhoff Alfalfa Mill in New Bavaria. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

Dean leaves behind his mother, Phyllis Riley of Defiance; two brothers, Don Howard of Paulding, and Dale (Jan) Howard of Defiance; sister, Denise (Jeff) Baldwin of Defiance; stepbrother, William (Robin) Riley; two stepsisters, Romla (Bill) Aden and Sandy (Don) Hampshire, all of Defiance; many good friends; and several nieces and nephews who will always miss their Uncle Butch.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Howard; stepfather, Carey Riley; and his grandparents.

A celebration of Dean's life will be held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Eagles Aerie 372 in Defiance.

Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 11, 2019
