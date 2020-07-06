1/1
Debra Graf
OAKWOOD - Debra A. Graf, 55, Oakwood, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 5, 1965, in Defiance, daughter of the late Donald and Marjorie (Smith) Price. On July 20, 1984, she married Mark J. Graf Sr., who survives.
Debra also is survived by her children, Mark (Beth) Graf II of Paulding, Jade (Derick) Gunter of Fayeville, N.C., and Jacob Graf of Defiance; and grandchildren, Rylee Jo Cox and Damen Joseph Graf.
She also was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Price Jr.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
In lieu of flowers and other funeral items, the family requests donations made to Fort Defiance Humane Society.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements. Friends are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 6, 2020
While I never met you Debra, I have the pleasure of being friends with your son Mark. I am proud to call him a friend and know he would always be there for a friend in need. God Bless your family.
Michael Johnson
Friend
