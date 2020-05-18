Debrah Ann Strait of Bisbee, Arizona, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, Debrah was a resident of northwest Ohio, moving to California, then Bisbee where she resided for over 20 years. Debrah had written and published four books. She was active in her community of Bisbee and a leader in the Bisbee Women's Club.

Debrah was the daughter of Harold Carl Strait and Inga Gertrude Stenger Strait. She is survived by her sister, Kathy J. Bergman; and her brother, David J. Strait; as well as four nieces and one nephew.







