1/1
Delma Ratliff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAULDING - Delma Ratliff, 54, Paulding, died Saturday, September 5, 2020.
She was born in Paulding on March 30, 1966, the daughter of the late George and Patricia (Nance) Morones. She married John M. Ratliff, who survives in Paulding.
Delma is survived by her children, William Ratliff of Toledo and Johnny Ratliff, Van Wert; siblings, Terry Nance of Denver, Colo., Carey Nance of Grabill, Ind., April Martinez of Dallas, Texas, and Jeannice Nance, Defiance; grandchildren, Margaux, David, Susanna, Luna Wave and Abra William.
Delma also was preceded in death by a brother, Tony.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m Friday, September 11, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Pastor Todd Murry officiating. She will be laid to rest in Cooper Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, September 10, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services. For those planning to attend the visitation or funeral, we ask that you maintain physical distancing measures and practice responsible virus protection while offering the family support.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to a charity of the donor's choice. Friends and relatives are invited to share memories at www.denherderfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved