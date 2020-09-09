PAULDING - Delma Ratliff, 54, Paulding, died Saturday, September 5, 2020.
She was born in Paulding on March 30, 1966, the daughter of the late George and Patricia (Nance) Morones. She married John M. Ratliff, who survives in Paulding.
Delma is survived by her children, William Ratliff of Toledo and Johnny Ratliff, Van Wert; siblings, Terry Nance of Denver, Colo., Carey Nance of Grabill, Ind., April Martinez of Dallas, Texas, and Jeannice Nance, Defiance; grandchildren, Margaux, David, Susanna, Luna Wave and Abra William.
Delma also was preceded in death by a brother, Tony.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m Friday, September 11, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Pastor Todd Murry officiating. She will be laid to rest in Cooper Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, September 10, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services. For those planning to attend the visitation or funeral, we ask that you maintain physical distancing measures and practice responsible virus protection while offering the family support.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Friends and relatives are invited to share memories at www.denherderfh.com
.