NAPOLEON - Delora S. Winkelman, 99, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020, at Genacross Lutheran Services, Napoleon, Ohio.
Delora was born January 15, 1921, to the late Otto and Luetta (Damman) Helberg in Adams Township, Defiance County, Ohio. She married Henry C. Winkelman on May 16, 1943, and they shared 67 years together on their family farm in Freedom Township, Henry County, Ohio, before his death on July 22, 2010.
At the time of her death, Delora was the oldest living member of St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township. She was a dedicated homemaker and worked with her husband on their farm. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed working on embroidery and made many blankets and comforters which she shared with her children and grandchildren. Her family will always remember her special cookies, which she baked for them.
She is survived by her three daughters, Jane (Roger) Petersen of Hamler, Lois Lowery of Queen Creek, Arizona, and Joyce (Ted) Rohrs of Napoleon. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren, Brent (Linda) Petersen, Brian (Linda) Petersen, Kathy Shaver, Shannon (Jon) Clark, Aaron (Kayla) Lowery, Krista (Doug) Brown and Eric (Abbie) Rohrs; 11 great-grandchildren, Logan and Megan Petersen, Molly Petersen, Connor and Abigail Clark, Kolton and Kinley Lowery, Drew, Carter and Max Brown and Cole Rohrs; a great-stepgrandchild, Lucas Williamson; sisters, Marian Elling and Arlene (Robert) Gerken; and sister-in-law, Bettie Roth.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Helberg; and son-in-law, Geoffrey Lowery.
Her family expresses its gratitude to the staff of Genacross Lutheran Services-Napoleon Campus for their kindness and loving care which they provided to their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother over the past several years.
Friends and family will be received at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio, on Friday, March 6, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow the service at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township, or the . Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 3, 2020