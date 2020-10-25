OTTAWA - Deloris Moore, 85, Ottawa, Ohio, died October 24, 2020, at Bridge Hospice in Findlay, Ohio.

Born on October 4, 1935, in Mercer County, Deloris Mae was the youngest of six children of Charles and Mary (Williams) Price, all of whom preceded her in death. Deloris married Wayne R. Moore on September 1, 1957, and they enjoyed 45 years of marriage until his death on October 22, 2002. Not a day went by that she did not miss him dearly.

Deloris is survived by a son, Mike (Peg) of Petersburg, Mich.; daughter, Lynne (Karl) Hirzel of Ottawa; and son, Max (Phil) of Columbus; and sisters-in-law, Kathleen Moore of Toledo and Betty (Bolinger) Moore of Bradenton, Fla. Deloris also leaves behind eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored and cherished.

An avid homemaker for much of her life, Deloris was a great cook and known for her cookies, cakes and especially pies. She enjoyed fall, cardinals, a good book, family gatherings and a sociable game of cards with friends. Deloris was also very active in her community, volunteering for organizations including Meals on Wheels, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Friends of the Defiance Library and Holgate Local Schools. She was an active member of Pleasant Bend United Methodist Church for many years.

Deloris was a devoted, loving mother and grandmother, and a kind, gracious and caring soul to all who knew her. Stories of her occasional outspoken nature and stubborn Welsh temperament are simply conjecture and hearsay. She dearly loved her family, friends, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Lord.

A celebration of Deloris' life will be held for immediate family at 1 p.m. Friday, October 30, at the Zachrich Funeral Home in Holgate, Ohio. Visitation with friends and family will be held for two hours prior starting at 11 a.m. A remote livestream of the service will be available at Zachrich Funeral Home Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Deloris Moore "Love to Read" program, c/o Holgate Local Schools, 801 E. Joe E. Brown Ave, Holgate, Ohio 43527; and Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, Mich. 48307. Zachrich Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Online tributes may be made at zachrichfuneralhome.







