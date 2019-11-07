|
HICKSVILLE - Denise Ann Overmyer, 61, died November 5, 2019, in Hicksville, Ohio.
Denise was born August 3, 1958, to the late Richard and Eleanor (Stawinski) Martonik in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania.
Denise graduated from Highland High School, Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania. Denise received her RN degree from St. Francis General Hospital after completing her undergraduate program at Penn State University. She earned her bachelor of science in nursing and her master's of sciences in health sciences from LaRoche College, Pittsburgh. She became a certified registered nurse anesthetist and worked the past 24 years at Community Wellness Center, Community Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, Dupont Hospital and the Anesthesiologist Associates of Fort Wayne.
Denise married Paul Overmyer on June 26, 1998. Together they loved to travel. Denise loved to read and take care of her cats, whom she considered to be her babies. Even though she belonged to many professional organizations, the Noah Karacson Scholarship remained dear to her heart.
Denise is survived by her husband; two brothers, Richard (Marsha) Martonik and Kevin Martonik; and nieces and nephews, Jessa (Kevin) McKee, Jordan Martonik, Nicole Martonik, Eddie (Jodi) Tunis, Katrina Tunis, Cari (Chris) Savage, and Sara (Tony) Diatta. She also has eight great-nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her sister in-law, Faith Martonik.
Visitation will be at Smith & Brown Funeral Home on Monday from 1-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral. The funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Noah Karacson Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 8, 2019