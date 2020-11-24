Dennis Charles Fedderke, 71, Defiance, died at Mercy Hospital in Defiance, Ohio, on November 22, 2020.
He was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on November 8, 1949, to the late Charles and Ruth (Kinsman) Fedderke. He married the love of his life, Elaine Kay McMaster, on August 11, 1972; she survives him in Defiance. Together, they welcomed their only child into the world, a much-prayed-for daughter, Emily Kathleen, on February 4, 1979.
Surviving are his wife, Elaine Kay (McMaster) Fedderke, Defiance; his daughter, Emily Kathleen (Fedderke) Klosterman, St. Marys; his son-in-law, Chad Joseph Klosterman, St. Marys; and his grandson, Keegan Joseph Klosterman, St. Marys. Also surviving are his sister and four brothers, Roxanne Alabata (Bryan), Gary (Judy) Fedderke of rural Defiance, Ned (Nancy) Fedderke of Defiance, Dan (Nora) Fedderke of Montpelier and William Fedderke, Evansport.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruth (Kinsman) Fedderke, Evansport; and brother-in-law, Sam Alabata, Bryan.
Dennis was a 1968 graduate of Tinora High School, after which he proudly served his country in the Navy from 1968-70. He worked at General Tire, Strydel Plastics and Dinner Bell before beginning his employment at General Motors in Defiance where he began working in 1973. After 28 years of employment at GM, he retired in 2001. Early in his retirement, Dennis volunteered for three years as an OSU Red Coat and drove veterans to medical appointments for the VA. He was a member of First Church of God in Defiance where he and his wife, Elaine, raised their daughter, Emily, in the faith. He was also a member of the UAW, UAW Retirees and the VFW. Dennis loved watching all sports, especially OSU football, and he attended many of the Defiance High School's sporting events. He also enjoyed spending time with family and his retired GM friends, watching sports, westerns and news, and going out to eat. The family is eternally grateful to the staff at GlennPark Senior Living Community for the wonderful care they provided Dennis over the past year and the medical staff at Mercy Hospital in Defiance for their kindness and providing him comfort and care in his final days.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home, 529 Jefferson Avenue in Defiance, with Pastors Rick Rufenacht and Larry Kennedy officiating. Attendees will be required to practice social distancing and wear face masks. Interment will follow in Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance, following services with military honors conducted by VFW Post 3360.
Memorial contributions may be made to Defiance First Church of God. To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.Schafferfh.com
.