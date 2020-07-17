1/1
Dennis Hull
TUCSON, Ariz. - Former Defiance resident Dennis J. Hull, 80, died July 8, 2020, at home in Tucson, Ariz.
Dennis was born May 5, 1940, on an Alva La Vergne farm on Evansport Road, across from Defiance Memorial Airport to the late Victor and Luella (Wichman) Hull.
In October 1940, five months after his birth, Dennis' family moved to Detroit, Mich., where his father found steady employment for the next 10 years. Upon their return to Defiance in 1950, Dennis attended St. John Lutheran School and Defiance High School, graduating in the class of 1958.
Mr. Hull attended the University of Toledo and Defiance College, and in 1963 moved to Los Angeles, Calif. He obtained his B.A. in history at UCLA in 1967 and attended graduate school in 1968. Dennis was employed in the credit union industry for 30 years, serving aerospace industry employees at North American Aviation, the Marquardt Corp. (a rocket and ramjet engine company) and for 20 years, Hughes Aircraft Company. In 1995, he retired from Hughes Aircraft EFCU as senior vice president of operations and moved to Tucson, Ariz.
A lifetime aviation enthusiast, Dennis attributed his love of flying to his birthplace, next to Defiance Airport, where he made his first solo flight in 1958 in a Piper Cub light plane. Later, he flew motor aircraft and sailplanes in the Mojave Desert, north of Los Angeles. Following retirement, Dennis became a volunteer tour guide at the Air and Space Museum in Tucson, remaining active from 1995 until his passing.
Surviving are his brother, Jan (Sarah) Hull, Fairfield, Va.; and sisters, Ramona (Paul) Burkhart, New Bavaria, Ohio, and Victoria (Vic, deceased) Vogel, Defiance, Ohio; plus 11 nieces and nephews, and two deceased nephews, Eric Hull and Patrick Vogel.
A memorial service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the preferred memorial is to the Defiance County Humane Society, 07169 Ohio 15, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
Handling arrangements is Zachrich Funeral Home, Holgate.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
