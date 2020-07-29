1/1
Dennis Mertz Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FORT WAYNE - Dennis "Denny" Ray Mertz Sr., 78, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Born in Decatur, Indiana, Denny was the son of the late Raymond and Dorothy Mertz. Denny graduated from Adams Central High School. He worked for General Electric for over 42 years prior to his retirement. Denny also during his working years, worked for the Indiana Auto Auction. Denny enjoyed IU basketball, watching NASCAR on Sundays, going to the casinos, traveling to Florida with his family and being at Hamilton Lake with his children and grandchildren, where he shared his first kiss with the love of his life, Sally McBride, whom he then married and enjoyed 57 loving years together.
Surviving are his loving wife, Sally Mertz; children, Dennis Mertz Jr., Darrin (Susan) Mertz, Darcy (Chris Sprow) Dettmer, Dana (Greg) Sistevaris; his 11 grandchildren, Dennis Mertz III, Abbi, Lauren, Madison, Emily, Chase, Spencer, Jacob, Alyssa, Mallory and Anna; siblings, Bonnie (Don) Walters and Gerry (Marilynn) Simons.
The service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6606 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also at the church Friday, July 31, 2020, from 4-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved