EDGERTON - Dessie I. Cramer, 96, a longtime resident of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance, Ohio, where she was a resident.
She had been employed at Edgerton Metal Products, Syncrotech and Fleetwood Industries in Edgerton prior to her retirement. Dessie was a devoted homemaker and for many years a faithful member of Edgerton United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
Dessie I. Cramer was born August 21, 1923, in Butler, Indiana, the daughter of Earl H. and Dessie (Krontz) Mock. She married Harvey G. Cramer on April 16, 1943, in Auburn, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2007.
Survivors include three grandchildren, Scott (Tylene) Cramer and Angie (Brian) Etchen, both of Hicksville, Ohio, and Johnnie Cramer of Bryan, Ohio; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by two sons, Larry and Ronald Cramer; an infant daughter, Carol Sue Cramer; a granddaughter, Ashley Dockery; three brothers; and one sister.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio. Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, with Pastor Bradley North officiating. Interment will be in Butler Cemetery, Butler, Indiana.
Memorials in the name of Dessie I. Cramer may be given to Edgerton United Methodist Church or Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 20, 2020