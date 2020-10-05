1/1
Deston Verfaillie
PAULDING - Deston A. Verfaillie, 17, Paulding, died Sunday, October 4, 2020.
He was born April 29, 2003, in Paulding, the son of Rebecca "Becky" (Miller) and Brendon Verfaillie. He was a senior at Paulding Exempted Village School.
Deston is survived by his parents, Becky Verfaillie and Brendon Verfaillie; brothers, Chantz Verfaillie and Macyn Krill; grandparents, Becky Jeffery Mayer and Toby Miller; great-grandmother, Nancy Jeffery; and girlfriend, Olivia Sprouse, all of Paulding.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Harriet (Beggs) Miller; grandfather, David Verfaillie; and great-grandfather, Sam Jeffery.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, October 9, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Hedges Cemetery, Paulding County. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services on Friday, October 9, at Den Herder Funeral Home. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Drug Court of Paulding County. Friends are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
