RIDGEVILLE CORNER - Dexter Lynn Benecke, 77, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice surrounded by his family. He was born August 5, 1942, in Ridgeville Corners to the late Delmar and Marie (Michaelis) Benecke.
Dex was a 1960 graduate of Ridgeville High School and graduated from International Business College in Fort Wayne. On May 7, 1966, he married Janis (Fredrick) Benecke at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners and she preceded him in death on July 12, 2018.
In 1967, he started Benecke Trucking. In 1983, Dex and wife, Janis, along with Tony and Sandy Rollins formed SanJan Inc. In 1987, Dexter became a partner in Viking Trucking. In 2005, Benecke Trucking Inc. and Viking Trucking Inc. merged under one name Viking Trucking Inc. Also, in 1987, Dexter started D&D Enterprises and Freedom Ridge Companies, with business partner Dave VonDeylen. In 1973, he purchased Alex Products, which was an aluminum vent supplier located in Alexander, N.C. He named the company Alex Products after its previous location. The company moved to Ridgeville Corners.
Dexter was the recipient of the 2017 Community & Economic Development Citizen of the Year Award. He served as vice chairman and director of the board at Farmers and Merchants BanCorp Inc. He proudly served on the Ridgeville Fire Department for 53 years, with 20 years as chief. He has been involved in many other community organizations, as well including the Henry County Fire Investigators, Henry County Chiefs Association, Henry County CIC, Local Emergency Planning Committee, and a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and currently attended St. Martin's Lutheran Church, Archbold. Dexter enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren at Bird Lake in Michigan and attending their activities. He also enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winter months.
He is survived by his children, Michelle Detwiler of Defiance, Jeffrey (Jo Ann) Benecke and Daniel (Gina) Benecke, both of Ridgeville Corners; grandchildren, James (Meghan) Rodriguez, Jennifer (Alex) Leddy, Jessica and Jasmine Rodriguez , Matthew and Nicholas Benecke, Autumn, Ellison, and Kayla Benecke; and siblings, Neal (Margaret) Benecke, and Beverly (Dennis) Meyer. He also was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Melissa.
A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at St. Martin's Lutheran Church. Please visit the church website https://the-welcome-place.org/ and scroll down to access the YouTube or Facebook links to view the service remotely. Live stream only available on Facebook.
A public funeral procession will take place in the rear parking lot of Northwest State Community College starting at 12:30 p.m. and proceed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Ridgeville Corners, where a Firefighter's Last Call Service and Lifeflight flyover will take place at 1 p.m. with social distancing in mind.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Ridgeville Fire and Rescue or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice and can be mailed to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, 1010 Westmoreland Ave. Napoleon, Ohio 43545. Online condolences may be left on www.rodenbergergray.com.
Dex was a 1960 graduate of Ridgeville High School and graduated from International Business College in Fort Wayne. On May 7, 1966, he married Janis (Fredrick) Benecke at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners and she preceded him in death on July 12, 2018.
In 1967, he started Benecke Trucking. In 1983, Dex and wife, Janis, along with Tony and Sandy Rollins formed SanJan Inc. In 1987, Dexter became a partner in Viking Trucking. In 2005, Benecke Trucking Inc. and Viking Trucking Inc. merged under one name Viking Trucking Inc. Also, in 1987, Dexter started D&D Enterprises and Freedom Ridge Companies, with business partner Dave VonDeylen. In 1973, he purchased Alex Products, which was an aluminum vent supplier located in Alexander, N.C. He named the company Alex Products after its previous location. The company moved to Ridgeville Corners.
Dexter was the recipient of the 2017 Community & Economic Development Citizen of the Year Award. He served as vice chairman and director of the board at Farmers and Merchants BanCorp Inc. He proudly served on the Ridgeville Fire Department for 53 years, with 20 years as chief. He has been involved in many other community organizations, as well including the Henry County Fire Investigators, Henry County Chiefs Association, Henry County CIC, Local Emergency Planning Committee, and a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and currently attended St. Martin's Lutheran Church, Archbold. Dexter enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren at Bird Lake in Michigan and attending their activities. He also enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winter months.
He is survived by his children, Michelle Detwiler of Defiance, Jeffrey (Jo Ann) Benecke and Daniel (Gina) Benecke, both of Ridgeville Corners; grandchildren, James (Meghan) Rodriguez, Jennifer (Alex) Leddy, Jessica and Jasmine Rodriguez , Matthew and Nicholas Benecke, Autumn, Ellison, and Kayla Benecke; and siblings, Neal (Margaret) Benecke, and Beverly (Dennis) Meyer. He also was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Melissa.
A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at St. Martin's Lutheran Church. Please visit the church website https://the-welcome-place.org/ and scroll down to access the YouTube or Facebook links to view the service remotely. Live stream only available on Facebook.
A public funeral procession will take place in the rear parking lot of Northwest State Community College starting at 12:30 p.m. and proceed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Ridgeville Corners, where a Firefighter's Last Call Service and Lifeflight flyover will take place at 1 p.m. with social distancing in mind.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Ridgeville Fire and Rescue or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice and can be mailed to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, 1010 Westmoreland Ave. Napoleon, Ohio 43545. Online condolences may be left on www.rodenbergergray.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.