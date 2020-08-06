HICKSVILLE - Dolores "Jeanie" Bassett, 76, Hicksville, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, Defiance, Ohio.
Jeanie was born July 27, 1944, in Hicksville, the daughter of the late George and Anna (Meyer) Hartman. She was a 1962 graduate of Fairview High School. On February 9, 1963, Jeanie was united in marriage to Junior Bassett and he preceded her in death on August 15, 2001. She worked in the banking industry for over 40 years and retired from First Federal Bank in Hicksville in July of 2020. Jeanie also worked at Dietrich Industries in Hicksville for over 10 years. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Hicksville, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She also was involved in the Hicksville Relay For Life
. Jeanie loved spending time with her family, attending her grandchildren's sporting events and watching her flowers grow.
Jeanie is survived by a son, Chad (Kim) Bassett of Bryan, Ohio; daughters, Jody (Chad) Shirey of Defiance, Ohio, Deb (Gary) Vollmer of Hicksville, Ohio, and Lisa (Mike) Wilson of Archbold, Ohio; grandchildren, Kendra Vollmer, Clay Shirey, Bailey Shirey, Austin Wilson, Alexa Wilson, Emilee Bassett, Landon Bassett, Luke Bassett and Noah Bassett; brother, Larry (Diana) Hartman; sisters, Donna (Norm) Gilbert and Cheryl (Mike) Johnson.
She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Shirley Ann Hartman; and special friend, Jerry Rager.
Due to the pandemic, all services for Jeanie will be held privately. Burial will be in Six Corners Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, 06817 Ohio 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512; the Christmas Cruise Thru, 530 South Main St. Hicksville, Ohio 43526; or St. Michael Catholic Church, 100 Antwerp Drive, Hicksville, Ohio 43526.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com
.