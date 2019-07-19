|
|
Dominga H. Puente, 90, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday evening, July 18, 2019, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born on May 19, 1929, to Crispin and Josefina (Rodriguez) Galicia in Tyler, Texas. Dominga was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Defiance, and The Latin American Club. She worked at Johns Manville for several years until her retirement. She enjoyed dancing, Mexican music, gardening, and she loved to cook and spend time with her family.
Dominga is survived by her children: Josie Cantu of Defiance, Maria (Ed) Logan of Owasso, Okla., Sylvia (Chris) Burnett of Defiance, Marcos (Brenda) Puente, Jr. of Owasso, Okla., and John (Silkia) Puente of Defiance. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father John Stites officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be directed to Great Lakes Caring Home and Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 20, 2019