Domingo Pina Sr.
Domingo Pina Sr., 81, Defiance, peacefully passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born February 5, 1939, to the late Enrique and Manuela (Guerrero) Pina in Hebbronville, Texas. Domingo served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. In 1954, he married Guadalupe (Vargas) Pina, who preceded him in death on August 26, 2006.
Domingo was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Defiance. He worked for over 34 years at Johns Manville, until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of American Legion Post 117 and Knights of Columbus Council 1039, and a life member of VFW Post 3360 and AMVETS Post 1991. Domingo was so proud of his children and their accomplishments. His greatest love was his family.
Domingo will be sadly missed by his son, Domingo Pina Jr. of Defiance; daughters, Becky Hale of Defiance, and Cynthia (Kevin) Stoller of Bryan, Ohio. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was a brother to Jim Pina, Tomas Pina, Pete Pina, Otilia Guevara and Anita Pina.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Molly Belmares.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private visitation for immediate family will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, with Deacon Nick Varano officiating. We encourage social distancing while offering the family support.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
