Don P. Hampshire, 66, Defiance, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, entered eternal life on the early evening of November 28, 2020.
Don was born January 22, 1954, in Defiance, Ohio, to Don L. and Glenda Hampshire. On August 8, 1987, he married Sandy (Riley) Beck. Together they raised two sons, Garrett and Shawn; and one daughter, Shannon.
Don was a 1972 graduate of Defiance High School and a proud Eagle Scout. After high school he continued his education at The Ohio State University and Defiance College. Don spent his career at Johns Manville, retiring after 42 years of service in 2016. After retirement he worked as a consultant for Industrial Services at various Johns Manville locations. Don was actively involved with the Defiance Elks Lodge, serving in various official positions, the Defiance Eagles and the Moose Lodge in Englewood, Fla. In retirement, he and Sandy split their time between Ohio and Florida, where he made new fishing buddies. Don had a great passion for hunting and fishing, sharing his wisdom with his son and grandsons. On weekends in the fall you could find him cheering on his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. Don was a jack of all trades with a relentless work ethic. His smile and humor were infectious, and he could make a friend out of a total stranger.
Don is survived by his wife, Sandy Hampshire of Defiance; his children, Shannon (Brian) Hannon of Defiance, Garrett (Jen) Beck of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Shawn (Molly) Beck of London, Ohio; his grandchildren, Christopher (Mallorie) Hannon, Ryan (Lauren) Hannon, Madison Hannon, Breanna Beck and Raymond (Alexis) Beck; and his six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Beverly Terrell of Hillsboro, Ohio; brother, David (Karen) Hampshire of Scottsdale, Ariz.; four nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don L. and Glenda Hampshire.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held with immediate family at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A celebration of Don's life will be held at a date to be determined this summer.
The family would like to give special thanks to the skilled caregivers at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center for the compassion and outstanding care given to Don.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
