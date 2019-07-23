|
NAPOLEON - Donald E. Detterer, 83, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.
He was born in Napoleon Township on October 16, 1935, to Edward and Edna (Helberg) Detterer. On October 1, 1960, Don married Carolyn Vocke and began to raise their family.
Don was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Vernon Nagel Company for over 50 years. Don also enjoyed farming, in addition to digging many ponds around Henry County with his brother, Gene.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carolyn; children, Lynda (Jeff) Glanz, Susan Meister, Lisa (Jon) Swary and Angela (William) Alexander; grandchildren, Ashley (Brandon) Rogier, Allison Glanz, Corey (Ariel) Meister, Chelsea Meister, Zachary Meister, Grace Swary, Eva Swary, Benjamin Alexander and Katelyn Alexander; great-grandchildren, Colby, Carter, Cullen and Clay Meister and Ella Rogier.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene F. Detterer.
Friends and family will be received at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Defiance.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 24, 2019