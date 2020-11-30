NAPOLEON - Donald Gene Dunbar, 87, Napoleon, Ohio, peacefully passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Genacross Lutheran Services in Napoleon, Ohio.
He was born December 6, 1932, to the late Lawrence and Elise (Drexler) Dunbar in Defiance, Ohio. He was a 1950 graduate of Jewell High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1953-54. While in the Army, he played basketball with Meadowlark Lemon. On February 19, 1955, he married Janet Wagner, who preceded him in death on February 26, 1998. On January 25, 2003, he married Alice Hamman, who preceded him in death on May 13, 2012.
Don attended St. John Lutheran Church. He worked in sales for over 30 years at G.H. Voigt Company until his retirement in 1992. He was an active member of the American Legion in Jewell and VFW Post 3360. He enjoyed golf, bowling and traveling. Don loved his winters spent in Arizona.
Don will be sadly missed by his children, Lynette (Jake) Weible of The Villages, Fla., Lynda Sheets of Wauseon, Ohio, and Kent (Rochelle) Dunbar of Pittsboro, Ind. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren and three great-stepgrandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ned Dunbar; his sister, Paula Hanover; and his son-in-law, Daniel Sheets.
Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to American Legion or VFW Post 3360. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.