Donald Goebel
STRYKER - Donald C. Goebel, 90, rural Stryker, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at The Laurels in Defiance. Prior to his retirement he had been a lifelong area farmer.
Donald was born in Williams County, Ohio, on November 14, 1929, the son of Gilbert and Mildred (Sanders) Goebel. On July 15, 1950, he married Vileta Ilean Simmons, and she preceded him in death earlier this year. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Archbold. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
Surviving are children, Michael and Nancy Goebel of Stryker, and Diane and Stephen Dodaro of Blacklick, Ohio; grandchildren, James Dodaro, Melissa Melgarez, Nathan Goebel and Kenneth Goebel; and five great-grandchildren. He also is survived by two sisters, Mary Coyer of Bryan and Joan Wagner of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and siblings, Augustis, Paul, Clara, Russell, Gup, Louis and Wendell.
Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, with Father Stephen Stanberry officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker, where military rites will be accorded by members of the Yackee-Strong American Legion Post 60.
The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Stryker Senior Center. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Grisier Funeral Home - Stryker
204 W Curtis
Stryker, OH 43557
