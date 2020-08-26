Where even to begin!!! I absolutely loved this man! He was a part of my life from the beginning of his ministry! Her confirmed me, married me (both times), baptized my children, I worked at the church for a while, he counseled me through difficult times, what an amazing Shepard! After he retired I would call him around Christmas but last week, I was thinking I should call him to see how he's doing with all this covid thingy since he was so active!!! OH that I would have followed that prompting! My heart breaks, but I know he and Arlo are rejoicing to see each other again! Love to all of his family! God be with you all!

Audrey Wissinger

Friend