Reverend Donald Hesterman
1922 - 2020
Reverend Donald F. Hesterman, age 98, born on a farm near Ridgeville Corners in 1922, passed away on August 10, 2020, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
"Pastor Don" was born to Mathilda and Alfred Hesterman on August 1, 1922, baptized at Zion Lutheran in Ridgeville, and in 1936, confirmed. His early schooling was in Henry County one-room schools. The family later moved to a farm near Hamler and he graduated in 1940 as Hamler High School senior president, newspaper editor and varsity basketball guard for the Bulldogs. His parents gave him the proceeds from selling a cow to help pay for college and seminary. Donald received his B.A. from Capital University in Columbus in 1945, his bachelor of divinity from Lutheran Theological (Trinity) Seminary in 1947 and a master of theology degree in 1948 from Princeton Theological Seminary. He was a guest preacher and taught summer Bible school at Bethlehem Lutheran Church near Okolona. In 1948, he was ordained as a Lutheran minister, married the love of his life, Arlovina Schaible, and installed as pastor of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Montpelier, Ohio.
In 1954, Pastor Don accepted a call to a small mission church, Divinity Lutheran in Parma Heights. He served as senior pastor until he retired in 1987 and his loving ministry helped develop the mission into a vibrant, still-thriving Christian congregation. He enthusiastically encouraged member outreach with the Gospel and Christlike service to others, teaching the Lutheran belief that we are called to be the Body of Christ in our world today. Pastor Don embraced Martin Luther's conviction that all Christians should learn to read and study the Bible, and the churches he led offered education and the study of Holy Scripture for all ages. Pastor Don's basic philosophy was: "We are saved by God's grace through our faith in Jesus Christ." He performed more than a thousand baptisms and 800 weddings by the age of 86 and continued to serve as Pastor Emeritus in retirement.
Anyone who knew Don Hesterman also knew of his great love of sports. He played high school basketball, softball in Divinity's league, and took up golf at the age 50, which he continued to play into his 90 - even getting a hole in one. Don was an avid fan of the Cleveland sports teams - rooting for the Browns, Indians and Cavs "religiously" every season. Into his mid-90s, he was still golfing, driving to church and riding an exercise bike. His daughter said "while he rides, he recites to himself all the books of the Bible, the Creeds, Psalm 23, and all the names of his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids to keep his mind fit!"
His favorite hymns were "How Great Thou Art" and "A Mighty Fortress is Our God," which he called "a theme for Lutheranism."
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Arlovina "Arlo" L. Hesterman; his parents; and his sister, Luciel Hesterman Ripke of Ridgeville. He is survived by his brother, Lowell L. Hesterman of Minneapolis, Minn.; his children, Peter D. Hesterman (Rosemary) of Charleston, Ill., Rebecca Mooneyham (Gary) of Weeki Wachee, Fla., Rachel Sharpnack (Mark) of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Nathan D. Hesterman (Aimee) of Caldwell, Idaho; his grandchildren, Jacob, Molly, Meghan, Heather, Adam, Sarah, Alex, Taylor, Henry and Jackson; seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews Larry, Ted and James Ripke, Anne Ripke Thomas, Paul and Dan Hesterman, Beth Hesterman Wilkins; many cousins in northwest Ohio.
Don often returned home for Hesterman family reunions. His parishioners, friends and family knew him as an affirmer, good listener and peacemaker; he was much loved and will be sorely missed by all. His favorite Bible passage was Romans 8:31-39 because its theme is that nothing can separate us from the love of God. A memorial service at Divinity Lutheran Church will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Divinity Lutheran Church, 11877 Blossom Ave., Parma Heights, Ohio 44130; or online at divinitylutheran.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
17 entries
August 23, 2020
When I think of Pastor Hesterman and his family it brings back such warm, secure, admirable, heartfelt feelings of such a gentile man and an incredible servant to God. As a Pastor, he instilled in me what a kind loving God we have and Pastor Hesterman helped grow my faith by his patient, kind example of what it is to walk in faith. So admire your Dad! He married my husband and I almost 39 years ago outside of the "Church in the Woods!" Thank you for sharing your family with so many during my youth! Growing up in sunday school, church retreats, confirmation class, chior and the fun times spent with our "Divinity Family" are the warmest memories. Your Dad touched so many lives, and his memory lives on in all our hearts! (Procuk family) Patti & Mark
Patti Gonzales
Friend
August 16, 2020
Pastor Hesterman was instrumental in my faith journey as a child and into adulthood.He was my Pastor throughout my childhood and officiated at my wedding. When I was a kid he let me ride my gocart in the church parking lot and I was very thankful for that. My condolences.
Paul Schlacht
Friend
August 14, 2020
My thought and prayers are with all- Peter, Becky, Rachel, Nathan and families. Your dad meant so much to the Carlson Family!! I have wonderful memories of Divinity,VBS, Luther League, church camp, getting married by your dad, and our children being baptized at Divinity!! Both your mom and dad played a huge part for me and becoming a Christian. I hope all your memories help you through this time. ❤
Joan Carlson Pratt
Friend
August 14, 2020
Praying for you all and rejoicing that your dad is with his savior now.
Beth Fox
Friend
August 14, 2020
Pastor Hesterman married my high school sweetheart, Rhoda,and I nearly 45 years ago (10-25-75).
While I was an active member at Divinity throughout my growing up years, my wife was Catholic attending HolyFamily church in Parma. Pastor Hesterman agreed to doing a " combined" ceremony at Holy Family Church with their priest. What an honorable, kind thing to do. At that time, combined marriage services were unheard of. It must have worked because this October Rhoda and I will celebrate our 45 anniversary.
Thank you Pastor Don. May you now rest in peace and enjoy the view from above, alongside with the love of your life, once again. Jim Procuk
Jim and Rhoda Procuk jpgraphcom@aol.com
Friend
August 13, 2020
Pastor Don will be greatly missed by all that knew him. It was a pleasure golfing with him.He was always so helpful and positive. We will miss seeing him sitting in his special pew each Sunday. Our thoughts are with the family at this time.
Barb& Jim Badowski
Friend
August 13, 2020
Where even to begin!!! I absolutely loved this man! He was a part of my life from the beginning of his ministry! Her confirmed me, married me (both times), baptized my children, I worked at the church for a while, he counseled me through difficult times, what an amazing Shepard! After he retired I would call him around Christmas but last week, I was thinking I should call him to see how he's doing with all this covid thingy since he was so active!!! OH that I would have followed that prompting! My heart breaks, but I know he and Arlo are rejoicing to see each other again! Love to all of his family! God be with you all!
Audrey Wissinger
Friend
August 12, 2020
Becky, Rachel, Peter, Nathan, and families; I grew up at Divinity and your dad confirmed me and ordained me. He was one of the strongest influences on my sensing a call to ministry. I served 40 + years in Lutheran parishes in Ohio and Michigan and it would be impossible to count the number of times I thought of him over the years and wondered what would Pastor Don do? The fact that I spent 33 years in a long-term ministry in one congregation was no doubt inspired by his many years at Divinity. May you know peace in commending him to his Savior's loving hands! I'm sure these words would greet him there; "Well done, good and faithful servant!" Peace be with you!
Frank Paine
Coworker
August 12, 2020
Our thoughts and pr a yers to the family u sll have our deepest sympathy
cheryl poulin
August 12, 2020
What a loving Pastor and friend . With a smile on his face always, and remembered our names, to my amazement! He will be missed a lot ! Peace be with you Pastor Don
Pat and Ed Murray
Friend
August 12, 2020
Dear Don was my friend as well as my spiritual advisor. I'll treasure great memories of our friendship. Although I will miss him greatly, I rejoice in the knowledge of his peace in joining Arlo and Our Father in Heaven.
Bob & Jean Hill
Family Friend
August 12, 2020
Pastor Don has a special place in my heart. He confirmed me and all my sisters, presided at all our weddings and celebrated at our wedding receptions. God placed him in our midst and we are grateful for his ministry. Leslie Fix Crowe
Leslie Crowe
August 12, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Denise Velarde
August 12, 2020
I will always remember Pastor Don as compassionate, friendly, and the reason we joined Divinity many years ago.. He baptised and confirmed our children. Our condolences to the family for their loss.
Carolyn & Frank Eberhart
Friend
August 12, 2020
Pastor Don married Stan and I 49 years ago. He truly was the image of what a Pastor would be. Sent us many cards always with a note. Was a blessing to all who knew him. He will be missed. I am sure he is happy to be with Arlo. RIP. Sympathy to his family.
Theresa Swiderski
Friend
August 12, 2020
Sending wishes for peace to Becky and all of the Hesterman family. May Gods love make your grief tolerable. Sincerely, Sue Marimon Speakman
Sue Speakman
Friend
August 12, 2020
He will be missed by many. I enjoyed playing golf with him. It was always a good time. Rest in peace.
Thomas hastings
Friend
