Reverend Donald F. Hesterman, age 98, born on a farm near Ridgeville Corners in 1922, passed away on August 10, 2020, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
"Pastor Don" was born to Mathilda and Alfred Hesterman on August 1, 1922, baptized at Zion Lutheran in Ridgeville, and in 1936, confirmed. His early schooling was in Henry County one-room schools. The family later moved to a farm near Hamler and he graduated in 1940 as Hamler High School senior president, newspaper editor and varsity basketball guard for the Bulldogs. His parents gave him the proceeds from selling a cow to help pay for college and seminary. Donald received his B.A. from Capital University in Columbus in 1945, his bachelor of divinity from Lutheran Theological (Trinity) Seminary in 1947 and a master of theology degree in 1948 from Princeton Theological Seminary. He was a guest preacher and taught summer Bible school at Bethlehem Lutheran Church near Okolona. In 1948, he was ordained as a Lutheran minister, married the love of his life, Arlovina Schaible, and installed as pastor of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Montpelier, Ohio.
In 1954, Pastor Don accepted a call to a small mission church, Divinity Lutheran in Parma Heights. He served as senior pastor until he retired in 1987 and his loving ministry helped develop the mission into a vibrant, still-thriving Christian congregation. He enthusiastically encouraged member outreach with the Gospel and Christlike service to others, teaching the Lutheran belief that we are called to be the Body of Christ in our world today. Pastor Don embraced Martin Luther's conviction that all Christians should learn to read and study the Bible, and the churches he led offered education and the study of Holy Scripture for all ages. Pastor Don's basic philosophy was: "We are saved by God's grace through our faith in Jesus Christ." He performed more than a thousand baptisms and 800 weddings by the age of 86 and continued to serve as Pastor Emeritus in retirement.
Anyone who knew Don Hesterman also knew of his great love of sports. He played high school basketball, softball in Divinity's league, and took up golf at the age 50, which he continued to play into his 90 - even getting a hole in one. Don was an avid fan of the Cleveland sports teams - rooting for the Browns, Indians and Cavs "religiously" every season. Into his mid-90s, he was still golfing, driving to church and riding an exercise bike. His daughter said "while he rides, he recites to himself all the books of the Bible, the Creeds, Psalm 23, and all the names of his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids to keep his mind fit!"
His favorite hymns were "How Great Thou Art" and "A Mighty Fortress is Our God," which he called "a theme for Lutheranism."
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Arlovina "Arlo" L. Hesterman; his parents; and his sister, Luciel Hesterman Ripke of Ridgeville. He is survived by his brother, Lowell L. Hesterman of Minneapolis, Minn.; his children, Peter D. Hesterman (Rosemary) of Charleston, Ill., Rebecca Mooneyham (Gary) of Weeki Wachee, Fla., Rachel Sharpnack (Mark) of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Nathan D. Hesterman (Aimee) of Caldwell, Idaho; his grandchildren, Jacob, Molly, Meghan, Heather, Adam, Sarah, Alex, Taylor, Henry and Jackson; seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews Larry, Ted and James Ripke, Anne Ripke Thomas, Paul and Dan Hesterman, Beth Hesterman Wilkins; many cousins in northwest Ohio.
Don often returned home for Hesterman family reunions. His parishioners, friends and family knew him as an affirmer, good listener and peacemaker; he was much loved and will be sorely missed by all. His favorite Bible passage was Romans 8:31-39 because its theme is that nothing can separate us from the love of God. A memorial service at Divinity Lutheran Church will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Divinity Lutheran Church, 11877 Blossom Ave., Parma Heights, Ohio 44130; or online at divinitylutheran.com
