Donald Hull
Donald D. Hull, 86, Defiance, passed away Thursday morning, August 13, 2020, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
He was born October 24, 1933, in Dekalb County, Indiana, to Fred and Gladys (Layman) Hull. He was a millwright for over 46 years and had been retired from General Motors since 1999. Don's GM badge number was 725, and upon retirement it was 00725. Being the true millwright he was, he had any bolt, screw, socket or tool you needed for the job and every one had its particular place. He was also very particular about keeping his lawn just the way he wanted it. He enjoyed watching Indiana Hoosiers basketball, the Detroit Tigers, and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. After his retirement, you could guarantee if you went to the northside McDonalds at 6 a.m. in the morning you would see him there. He might have been eating his Meek's donut with his senior coffee, but he was always there.
Don is survived by his three daughters, Sandi Pumphrey, Cheri Ankney and Vicki Hull. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and his two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, Jim Pumphrey.
Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, and noon-1 p.m. Monday at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. By the order of the governor and in respect for the people who loved him, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. If you choose otherwise, please pay your respects outside. A private funeral service will be held on Monday at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Gene Yenser officiating. Burial will follow the service at Junction Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to The Kidney Foundation or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
