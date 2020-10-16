1/1
Donald Lange Jr.
ARCHBOLD - Donald F. Lange Jr., 76, Archbold, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.
He was born September 2, 1944, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Donald F. and Maria (Koster) Lange. On April 19, 1974, he married Betty (Rohrs) Lange at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio. Don worked at GM Powertrain, Defiance for 44 years and retired on August 1, 2002. He previously worked for Henry Damman, Neuhauser Hatchery, Miller Bros. Construction and the Ohio SEW Shop.
â€¨Don served in the U.S. Army from 1966-69. He was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, member of Ridgeville American Legion Post 454, former Little League coach in Ridgeville Corners, coordinator of meals for Ridgeville Lunch Bunch and a former 25-year member of Archbold Lions Club.
Don loved candy bars, cookies, country music and polka music! He was a member of Buckeye Polka Band for 10 years, Don and Betty's Polka Band for three years and a member of Ohio Polka boosters. He and Betty taught polka dancing at Northwest State Community College for six years. He also loved spending time with his grandkids and driving them to and from all their activities.
Don is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Lisa (Steve) Wurster of Defiance, Ted (Mollie) Lange, Sarah (Pete) Meyers, and Emily (Jared) Stamm, all of Ridgeville Corners; grandchildren, Jayde, Jordan, Chelsea, Scott, Alyssa, Alli, Dennis, Logan, Bryce, Graceyn, Garrett, Grady and Griffin; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Cynthia (Kenneth) Drewes, Sandy (Dan) Rathge, and Jon (Kim) Lange.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 21st, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at St. Peter Lutheran Church, where military honors will be accorded by Ridgeville American Legion. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Peter Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners. â€¨â€¨Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.



Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
