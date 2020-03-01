Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Nagy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Nagy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Nagy Obituary
NAPOLEON - Donald "Don" L. Nagy, 72, Napoleon, Ohio, left us on February 29, 2020, to be with his Lord and Savior.
He was born August 9, 1947, in Logan, W.Va., to Andy and Shirley (Connolly) Nagy. He married Judy M. Nagy on August 17, 1968, and they shared 51 years together. Judy preceded him in death on August 20, 2019.
Surviving Don are sons, Brian (Jennifer) Nagy, Brad (Roswitha "Rosie") Nagy; daughter, Laura Fulton; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; a sister, Kathleen (Chuck)Van Meter; and a brother, Terry (Ann) Nagy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Shirley; sisters, Sharon Lucas and Peggy Connolly; and a brother, David Nagy.
Don was a graduate of Logan High School in W.Va. He moved to Napoleon and worked for the Campbell Soup Company from where he retired after 51 years of service as a supervisor.
In his leisure, Don was like one with nature, enjoying the simplicity of the outdoors; he loved the thrill of the garden and watching it grow. He grew tomatoes and all vegetables, sharing the abundance with neighbors. He also enjoyed his flowers.
Visitation for Donald will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W. Main St., Napoleon, from 10 a.m.-noon. Funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home, with Pastor Ben Sheaffer officiating. Burial will take place at Glenwood Cemetery of Napoleon.
Memorials in Donald's memory may be made to the . Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -