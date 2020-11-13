1/1
Donald Parker
SHERWOOD - Donald L. Parker, 77, Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at The Gardens of Paulding, Paulding, Ohio.
He was born November 5, 1943, in Paulding, Ohio, the son of the late Dallas and Nellie (Bristol) Parker. Don was a 1962 graduate of Fairview High School. Don served in the Army National Guard. He married Shirley Aschliman on November 24, 1992, in Sherwood, Ohio. Don was a carpenter at Hartzog Lumber. In his free time, Don enjoyed woodworking, gardening and reading westerns and mystery novels. He especially cherished his time he spent with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley Parker of Sherwood, Ohio; two daughters, Susie (Steven) Klein of Auburn, Indiana, and Holly (Scott) Anderson of Hastings, Michigan; three stepchildren, Jeffrey Zellner of Sherwood, Ohio, Sabrina (Dustin) Favourite of Montpelier, Ohio, and Tamara Cully of Sherwood, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jeremiah Parker of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Pamela Raudabaugh of Caledonia, Michigan, Spencer Klein of Auburn, Indiana, and Trinity Parker of Hastings, Michigan.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Parker; and great-granddaughter, Kyleen Parker.
To honor Don's wishes, there will be no visitation or services held. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 Elm Street, Sherwood, Ohio.
The family asks those remembering Don to make memorial contributions to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
