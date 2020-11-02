NAPOLEON - Donna Jean Kruse, 77, passed away peacefully at her home on November 1, 2020, in the company of her much beloved sister, Shirley, and brother-in-law, Rob Walker, and family who have so tirelessly cared for her with all of their heart and soul.
She was born on May 11, 1943, and the fifth of nine children born to William and Olga (Miller) Kruse of Napoleon, Ohio. Donna was a special soul since the day she was born. She had many challenges given to her throughout her life, but she always met them with a smile on her face.
Donna was a proud employee of Quadco Rehabilitation Center, working for them for over 25 years before she retired. In her retirement, she enjoyed spending her days with her many friends and wonderful caregivers at HOPE Services in Napoleon, her home away from home, where she was named Senior of the Year in 2002. In addition to her time at HOPE Services, she also enjoyed every minute that she spent with Angie Gaucin and the rest of Angie's Angels from COREE Residential Provider that so passionately took such great care of her over the years.
Donna enjoyed many things throughout her life. She was an avid bowler and a proud participant in the Henry County Special Olympics
. She loved the color purple, butterflies, fuzzy socks, crazy earrings, a good joke (and even the bad ones), but most of all loved spending time with her friends and family that she loved so much. Whether it be coloring pictures, watching a movie, playing a game of Uno, or taking part in a silly prank, she truly knew what it meant to find joy in the simple things in life. Donna never met a person that she didn't like, and there has never been a person that has met her that didn't instantly fall in love with her. Her genuinely loving and accepting personality was a rare find, and she never failed to brighten the day of anyone she crossed paths with.
Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Olga (Miller) Kruse; father, William Kruse; brother, William Kruse Jr.; sister, Arleen Bressler; sister-in-law, Diane Kruse; brothers-in-law, Howard Behrman and Glen Bressler; and her very dear friend, Pastor James Castello. She is survived by her siblings, Margaret Busch, Norma Behrman, Lester Kruse, Ronald (Sharon) Kruse, Shirley (Rob) Walker and Nancy (Wil) Behnfeldt; sister-in-law, Elvera Kruse; and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins that will all miss her dearly. She also is survived by her special friends, Jennifer Cordes and Angie Gaucin; and many more friends who will forever feel her absence.
Donna was the heart and soul of our family. Her orneriness, contagious laughter, and mischievous smile will be missed more than words can express. And while there is great sadness with her absence, we rejoice knowing that she is now able to run through the gates of Heaven straight into the arms of her mom, who she has missed dearly for so long. Donna was a beautiful person both inside and out, and there is not a soul that has met her that is not a better human being for having known her.
A private service to honor Donna's memory will be held at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, with Pastor Janine Shearer presiding. Burial will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance, Ohio, where she will be laid to rest with her mom and dad. Due to the current health conditions, there will be no public visitation. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Donna's memory to the following organizations that are near and dear to our hearts, Henry County Special Olympics
and COREE Residential Provider.
Rest in Peace Donna Jean. Fly high and run free!