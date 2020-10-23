GROVER HILL - Donna Jean Stahl, 77, Grover Hill, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, after a short illness.
She was born August 14, 1943, the daughter of the late Donald J. Justinger, PFC, and Alberta (Nichols) Justinger-Cotterman. Donna married the late Rex R. Stahl on July 22, 1960. They shared 58 years of marriage. Donna's greatest joy was spending time with her family, swimming, playing cards and Sequence.
She is survived by a daughter, Penny (Reggie) Buehrer; four grandchildren, Marie Stahl, Joshua (Jennifer) Buehrer, Jason (Jessica) Buehrer and Katie (Bradley) Allison; six great-grandchildren, Chase (Savannah) Stahl, Caleb and Elisha Buehrer, Lucas, Lydia and Phoebe Allison; and one great-great-grandson, Landon Stahl.
In addition to her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by her beloved son, Gregory E. Stahl; stepfather, Dave Cotterman; two half brothers, Denny and Ron Cotterman; and two half sisters, Sharon Crampton and Sheila Crates.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
