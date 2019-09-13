Home

Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
Donna McNeil


1922 - 2019
Donna McNeil Obituary
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Former Paulding County resident Donna (Knapp) McNeil, 96 passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at the Rehab Center of Winter Park.

Donna was born in Paulding, Ohio, on December 18, 1922, the daughter of the late Clifford and Stella (Penwell) McClain. On February 4, 1961, she married William McNeil Sr., who preceded her in death on November 16, 2005.

She enjoyed spending time playing bingo, putting puzzles together, gardening, doing crafts, garage sales, hanging out at the lake, and most of all watching her Detroit Tigers and Detroit Pistons play.

Donna is survived by her children, Judy Knapp and Dennis (Susan) Knapp of Paulding, Daniel (Darlene) Knapp of Latty, William (Kelly) McNeil of Winter Park, James (Jodi) McNeil of Ottawa Lake, Mich., and Janice Christiansen of Marblehead, Ohio; 24 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; 34 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great grandchild.

She also was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Knapp; and her siblings, Wesley and Earl McClain, Ruth Proxmire, and Lois Williamson Carothers.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, at Den Herder Funeral Home, with Pastor DeWayne Richardson officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to PCH Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 13, 2019
