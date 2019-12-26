|
Dora Naomi Carr, 92, Defiance, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born November 30, 1927, to Carroll and Margaret (Redding) Snodgrass in Montpelier, Indiana. Naomi was a 1945 graduate of Defiance High School. On October 24, 1948, she married Jack Carr, who preceded her in death on December 10, 1996.
Naomi was a member of First Baptist Church in Defiance. She worked at The Charles Company in Defiance for 18 years until her retirement in 1992. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping and playing cards. Naomi loved spending time with her family.
Naomi will be sadly missed by her five daughters, Jacquelyn Carr of Shawnee, Kansas, Margaret (Lennis) Prigge of Holgate, Elizabeth Arnett of Van Wert, Diane Stallbaum of Oakwood, and Lois (Don) Huard of Monroeville, Indiana. She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and her sister, Ruby Egler of Jewell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Carr; her son, Michael Carr; and twin sisters, Ilene and Irene.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held after the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 27, 2019