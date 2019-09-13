Home

Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Doris Grubb Obituary
PAULDING - Doris E. Grubb, 93, died Sunday, September 8, 2019.

She was born April 5, 1926, in Paulding, the daughter of the late Ora and Ethel (Ranes) Scott. On November 4, 1943, she married John R. Grubb, who preceded her in death on July 24, 1989.

She is survived by two sons, John Grubb of Paulding and Ronald (Judi) Grubb, Van Wert; brothers, Lewis Scott of Dollar Bay, Mich., and Mission, Texas, Bernard Scott of Van Wert, and Frank Scott, Paulding; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She also was preceded in death by a son, Larry Grubb; daughter, Judy Grubb; a sister, Irene Haney; and brother, James Scott.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, at St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 10, 2019
