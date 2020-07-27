Doris (Wagner) McDonald, 99, died July 25, 2020, in her Defiance home.
She was born April 7, 1921, to Charles and Isabel (Ensman) Hoffman in Miller City. She is a 1939 graduate of Miller City High School. In 1941, she married her high school sweetheart, Paul McDonald (died in 1971).
Children: Bonnie McDonald (died in infancy), Jeffery (Betty) McDonald and Dennis (Renee) McDonald (died in January 2018); grandchildren, Todd McDonald, Michelle McDonald, Julie (Rich) Burge and Jeannie (Jason) Renard; stepgrandson, Andrew LaMarch; stepchildren, Thomas Wagner and Rae Wagner; siblings, Nelson Hoffman, Ruth Thompson and Helen Wagenman (all deceased), Richard Wagner (died in 2003).
Paul and Doris were the founders of McDonald Construction Inc. (currently known as McDonald Design and Build) of which Doris was vice president.
Services will be private, but Doris wanted to leave this poem with you. "Miss Me, But Let Me Go."
When I come to the end of the road, and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom-filled room. Why cry for a soul set free. Miss me a little but not too long. And not with your head hung low. Remember the love we once shared, Miss me - but let me go. For this journey that we all must take and each must go alone. It is all part of the Master's plan, a step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick of heart, go to the friends that we know, and bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Miss me, but let me go.
Services have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Holgate.
