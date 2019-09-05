|
|
NAPOLEON - Doris Ann (Davies) Ruby passed away at CHP Hospice in Defiance, Ohio, on September 4, 2019, at the age of 97.
She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on February 6, 1922, the only child of Donald and Edna (Griver) Davies. She graduated with distinction from Portsmouth High School in 1940 and then attended Ohio University in Athens, receiving her degree in elementary education in 1944. She taught first grade in Scioto County, Ohio, from 1942-52. After her marriage to George Robert (Bob) Ruby on November 10, 1951, she taught in various locations while her husband was in the USAF, including Limestone, Maine and Bermuda. Upon her husband's retirement from the military, they settled near Napoleon, Ohio. Doris taught one year at Holgate Schools from 1967-68 and then taught first grade at Florida Elementary in the Napoleon Area School District from 1968 until her retirement in 1981. She was named an Outstanding Elementary Teacher of America in 1973.
Doris was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society for teachers for over 70 years and historian for the Beta Zeta Chapter of DKG for many years. She was a life member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association and a life member and past president of the Henry County Retired Teachers Association. Doris also served as past president of the Florida Arbor of the Gleaners. She volunteered her time with the resource center, Red Cross bloodmobiles, was a past 4-H adviser and Cub Scout den mother. She was a member of the Florida United Methodist Church.
In addition to her love for teaching and volunteering, she enjoyed flower gardening and spent many years helping with the flower shows at the Henry County Fair as a member of the former Florida Spade and Trowel Garden Club.
Doris is survived by her sons, Mark (Diane) Ruby of Cary, N.C., Phillip (Lucinda) Ruby of Napoleon, Rex (Sue) Ruby of Defiance; and son-in-law, Dave James of Ashland, Ohio. She also is survived by grandchildren, Allison (Aaron) Snitzer, Daniel (Christine) Ruby, Michael (Kirsten) Ruby, Paul (Brittany) James, Joseph James, Mary (Jay) Hinkel, Mathias Ruby and Katlyn Ruby; and stepgrandson, Ron (Cassie) Boyd II. She had six great-grandchildren, with two great-granddaughters on the way, two great-stepgrandchildren and one great-great-stepgrandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George (Bob) Ruby in 2013; daughter, Carol James in 2019; and great-great-stepgrandchild, Ella Marie Jo Dickerson, in 2015.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Hospice or the . Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 6, 2019