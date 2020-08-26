1/1
Dorothy Dietz
HICKSVILLE - Dorothy E. Dietz, 91, Hicksville, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Hickory Creek at Hicksville.
Dorothy was born August 18, 1929, in Scipio Township, Indiana, the daughter of the late Otho and Dolores (Hissong) Gustin. She was a 1950 graduate of Harlan High School in Harlan, Indiana. On September 17, 1950, Dorothy was united in marriage to Paul Dietz and he survives. She was a stay-at-home wife and mother and spent her years caring for her family. Dorothy was a member of the First Church of Christ in Hicksville. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, painting, ceramics, reading and square dancing. Dorothy also volunteered for the American Red Cross for over 25 years.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Paul Dietz of Hicksville; two sons, Jack (Dianne) Dietz and Dave (Becky) Dietz, both of Hicksville; two daughters, Kim Dietz of Churubusco, Indiana, and Dawn Finzer of Hicksville; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Cy (Norma) Gustin of Harlan; and two sisters, Ione (Glen) Gorrell of Hicksville and Virginia Good of Warsaw, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, David Finzer; brother, Robert Gustin; brother-in-law, Ernest Good; and great-grandchild, Aries Steinman.
Public graveside services will be held for Dorothy E. Dietz on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in Six Corners Cemetery, with Pastor Jerold Tear officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family asks those attending the service to wear masks and observe social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the First Church of Christ, 118 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio 43526; or an organization of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
