Dorothy Ellen (Webb) Dunbar, 90, Defiance, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
She was born April 20, 1930, in Defiance, Ohio, to Forrest and Laurena (Lipp) Webb. As the youngest of four children, she grew up helping on the farm. She was attending Defiance High School when she began dating Ned Dunbar. On October 29, 1949, they were united in marriage. Together, they raised five children on the family farm near Jewell, Ohio. While raising children, Dorothy put in many hours farming with her husband. She was known for her strong work ethic and spent many years at Campbell Soup Company. After retirement, she enjoyed seeing people in the community as she handed out samples at Meijer. Her interests included spending time with family, gardening, cooking and entertaining her grandchildren. She is also famous for her bargain hunting "Dunbar Good Deals" and no one leaving her home empty-handed.
Dorothy is survived by her son, David (Jean) Dunbar of Lake Elmo, Minnesota; daughters, Diane Barton of Akron, Ohio, Debra (Doug) Hancock of Defiance, Ohio, and Dawn (Glenn) Sulpizio of Kalamazoo, Michigan; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Ned; her son, Dennis; infant son, Robert; her brothers, John Webb and Jim Webb; and sister, Evelyn Haines.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation, and a private service will be held at Florida Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Dave Brobston. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the staff at GlennPark of Defiance for the wonderful care given to both Ned and Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or St. Paul Lutheran Church, Defiance Ohio. Condolences can be left at www.Schafferfh.com
.