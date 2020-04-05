|
|
WAUSEON - Dorothy E. Gerken, 82, Wauseon, Ohio, passed away at her home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born in Denver, Colorado on August 11, 1937, to Clifford and Claudine Logsden.
Dorothy enjoyed bowling and snowmobiling while living in Michigan. She liked to feed and watch the deer come into the yard, and spoil her dogs, Pele and Skipper. After retiring from the bank, Dorothy became a nanny for two different families, helping them raise their children until it was time for them to go off to school. Dorothy especially liked to go out to eat on Friday nights.
She is survived by her husband, James; children, Renee Simpson and Jimmy Meahall; stepchildren, Candace (Rodney) Gill, Crystal (Terry) Bucher, Clarissa (Ron) Boyd, Jason (Kimberly) Gerken and Chandra Krass; four grandchildren, 14 stepgrandchildren, one great-grandchild and 12 great-stepgrandchildren. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Steven Serratore; brother, Clark Logsden; and a great-stepgranddaughter.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines and safeguards, services will be private. Interment will be held at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to a . Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 7, 2020