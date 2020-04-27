|
FORT WAYNE - Dorothy Louys Lenk, 93, Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.
She was born to the late Gerald and Florence (Plas) Louys in Defiance, Ohio, on March 19, 1927. She graduated from St. Mary School, Defiance High School class of 1944, and St. Vincent Nursing School, Toledo, Ohio, in 1947. She worked as a registered nurse in Toledo and St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne. Dorothy was on the board of St. Joseph Hospital Foundation and volunteered in the gift store. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. She was a member of Women of the Elks and several other card groups. Dorothy enjoyed golf, bridge, traveling, reading and gardening. She did beautiful sewing and knitting, making lovely gifts for her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Dr. John (Lona) Pritchard; grandchildren, Chelsea (Marcus) Pritchard Sharpless of Anchorage, Nicholas (Emerald) Pritchard and Nathan Pritchard; great-granddaughter, Tanzy Lee Pritchard; sister, Dolores Ryan of Defiance, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
A private funeral mass will be held. Dorothy's final resting place will be Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.
Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Son's Funeral Home Covington Knolls.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 28, 2020