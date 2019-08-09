|
|
Dorothy Dean (Baker) Martin, 102, Defiance, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Dorothy was born December 5, 1916, the daughter of Rose Ellen (Clementz) Baker and Clifford A. Baker. Surviving are two sisters, Ruth Marie Flory of Defiance and Betty Jean Glore of Napoleon, Ohio. A brother, Clifford Ellis Baker, was killed at the age of 26 in the Korean War. His body was never recovered.
Dorothy grew up on the family farm and enjoyed working in the fields and helping with the dairy business. She graduated from Jewell High School and Defiance College. For several years, she taught in the schools of Defiance and Henry counties. To earn money for tuition, she worked during summer vacation and holidays at various places in Defiance: The State Bank, Zeller Corporation, Bud's Restaurant, The Bedford Restaurant on Clinton Street, G.C. Murphy, Woolworth 5&10 and the Tomato Canning Company.
In October of 1942, she enlisted in the WAVES, a volunteer branch of the U.S. Navy. The WAVES were trained for jobs to leave more men available for active duty overseas. She served 1 1/2 years.
On December 25, 1943, Dorothy married James M. Martin, who had been on the aircraft carrier, the USS Lexington, when it was destroyed by Japanese bombers in the South Pacific. He was among those rescued and taken to nearby islands and later picked up by American destroyers and brought back to the States. At the end of the war, he came to Defiance and started Martin Diesel Service, a business repairing diesel engines and trucks. Dorothy worked alongside him in the office and served as a secretary-treasurer of the business for many years. After 50 years of marriage, James passed away on December 28, 1998. He is buried in Independence Cemetery, where she will be placed by his side.
Dorothy is survived by two sons, James M. (Cathy) Martin and Clifford I. (Donna) Martin, both of Defiance, Ohio; and a daughter, Judith D'Andrade of North Lauderdale, Fla. She also leaves behind three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Following a fall in November, 2011 Dorothy's activities became very limited. She has been living at the Laurels in Defiance since August 2018. She was a member of Independence United Methodist Church, and its United Women's Mission Society. Dorothy has enjoyed the visits of many family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Independence United Methodist Church or a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 10, 2019