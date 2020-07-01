1/1
Dorothy Michael-Stewart
Dorothy Louise Michael-Stewart, 76, Defiance, passed away Thursday, June 25,2020.
She was born on February 9, 1944, in McNairy County, Tennessee. On September 3, 1961, she married James Michael, who proceeded her in death in 2002. They had two children, Randy (Lori Harmon) Michael and Allan (Rebecca) Michael.
In 2010, she married Thomas Stewart, who proceeded her in death.
Dorothy also leaves behind four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dorothy was an avid singer in church and enjoyed spending time with family.
Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance are handling the arrangements. At a later date, a service will be held in Osceola, Indiana.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
