Dorothy Riepenhoff
MILLER CITY - Dorothy A. Riepenhoff, 94, Miller City, died at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
She was born November 15, 1925, in Ottawa Township, Putnam County, to the late Adolph and Adeline (Kreinbrink) Kleman. On May 4, 1949, she married Gilbert Riepenhoff, who died February 24, 2009.
She is survived by five children, Eugene Riepenhoff of Miller City, Gilbert (Julie) Riepenhoff and Joe (Becky) Riepenhoff, both of Glandorf, Lois (Marvin) Schroeder of New Cleveland, and Lisa (Michael) O'Doherty of Herndon, Va.; a son-in-law, Michael Schimmoeller of Kalida; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul (Marlene) Kleman of Glandorf.
She also was preceded in death by her daughter, Elaine Schimmoeller; a grandson, Kyle Schroeder; two brothers, Richard and James Kleman; and four sisters, Leona Kleman, Odelia Kleman, Sylvia Niese and Jeanette Gluss.
Dorothy was retired from Philips, formerly of Ottawa. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City, and its Rosary Altar Society. She enjoyed watching the "Lawrence Welk Show" and baseball. Dorothy was a homemaker and loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City, with Msgr. Charles Singler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Following the COVID-19 regulations, visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa, where there will be a scripture service at 1:45 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Catholic Radio Station, Putnam County Right to Life or a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences can be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
