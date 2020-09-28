1/1
Dorthy Appel
Dorthy L. Appel, 84, Defiance, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her home in Defiance, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born August 26, 1936, to Charles and Maude (Rose) Sanders in Defiance, Ohio. On July 19, 1958, she married Rodney L. Appel, who resides in Defiance.
Dorthy was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Stryker, Ohio. She worked for Noble Elementary School for over 30 years until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, playing cards, board games, and doing puzzles. Dorthy had a beautiful flower garden and she enjoyed landscaping and being outdoors. Her greatest joy was taking her grandchildren on trips and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Dorthy will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Rodney L. Appel of Defiance; her son, Dale (Teresa) Appel of Montpelier, Ohio; her daughters, Beverly (Mitch) Robinson of Millbrook, Ala., and Barbara (Dave) Donohoo of Stillwater, MN. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, one great-grandson, three stepgrandchildren, eight great-stepgrandchildren, and her sisters, Mae Corwin of Bryan, and Mary (Jim) Scheele of Defiance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rex A. Appel; brothers, Jasper, Everett, Jim, Rev. Charles and Harold Sanders; and her sister, Hilda Linebrink.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home with Rev. James Strawn officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
