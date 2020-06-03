Douglas J. Cooper, 60, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home in Defiance.
He was born March 10, 1960, to the late Ernest J. and M. Delene (Noffsinger) Cooper in Defiance, Ohio. Doug was a 1978 graduate of Ayersville High School. He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from The Ohio State University in 1982. He worked for more than 25 years at Sauder and enjoyed following sports of all kinds, particularly Ohio teams and auto racing.
Douglas is survived by his sister, Carol (Mike) Weigant of Toledo; and three brothers, Gary (Joanne) Cooper of Whitehouse, Ohio, Terry Cooper of Sylvania, Ohio, and Steven (Carla) Cooper of St. Peters, Mo.
Private interment services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.