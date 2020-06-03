Douglas Cooper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas J. Cooper, 60, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home in Defiance.
He was born March 10, 1960, to the late Ernest J. and M. Delene (Noffsinger) Cooper in Defiance, Ohio. Doug was a 1978 graduate of Ayersville High School. He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from The Ohio State University in 1982. He worked for more than 25 years at Sauder and enjoyed following sports of all kinds, particularly Ohio teams and auto racing.
Douglas is survived by his sister, Carol (Mike) Weigant of Toledo; and three brothers, Gary (Joanne) Cooper of Whitehouse, Ohio, Terry Cooper of Sylvania, Ohio, and Steven (Carla) Cooper of St. Peters, Mo.
Private interment services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved