Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Hartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Hartley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Hartley Obituary
NAPOLEON - Edna Mae Hartley, 60, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
She was born June 10, 1959, in Sonoma, California, to Otto and Helen (Zack) Arcona. Edna worked in housekeeping at the Henry County Hospital. She enjoyed taking care of her family and her home. A true West Coast woman, she loved the ocean and spending time on the beach. Edna's greatest joy was her family and grandchildren.
Services will be private per Edna's request.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now