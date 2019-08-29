|
|
NAPOLEON - Edna Mae Hartley, 60, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
She was born June 10, 1959, in Sonoma, California, to Otto and Helen (Zack) Arcona. Edna worked in housekeeping at the Henry County Hospital. She enjoyed taking care of her family and her home. A true West Coast woman, she loved the ocean and spending time on the beach. Edna's greatest joy was her family and grandchildren.
Services will be private per Edna's request.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 30, 2019