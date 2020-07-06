Edna Little

PAULDING - Edna Collins Puckett Little, 68, Paulding, passed away peacefully at her home at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Edna was born May 4, 1952, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, to Robert and Helen (Burlson) Collins.
Surviving Edna are her mother, Helen; sister, Claudine (Bob) Jones; brothers, Lomas (Deb) Collins and Teddy (Lisa) Collins; her devoted husband, Bobby Little; her children, Debra Puckett-Zipfel, Lisa Puckett, Laura (David) Miller, Shawn (Shannon) Puckett, Misty (Paul) Senger, Tim (Amber) Puckett, David (Trena) Puckett; stepdaughter, Jessica (Bob) Mellady; and stepson, Chae' Little. Edna had 30 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter.
Preceding Edna in death were her father, Robert; her husband, Virgil Puckett; and a brother, Larry Collins.
Edna was loved by many, but no one could have loved her more than her husband, Bobby. She was a true fighter until the very end and taught her family what real strength and love is.
No visitation or services are planned. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
.