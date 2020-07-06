1/
Edna Little
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAULDING - Edna Collins Puckett Little, 68, Paulding, passed away peacefully at her home at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Edna was born May 4, 1952, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, to Robert and Helen (Burlson) Collins.
Surviving Edna are her mother, Helen; sister, Claudine (Bob) Jones; brothers, Lomas (Deb) Collins and Teddy (Lisa) Collins; her devoted husband, Bobby Little; her children, Debra Puckett-Zipfel, Lisa Puckett, Laura (David) Miller, Shawn (Shannon) Puckett, Misty (Paul) Senger, Tim (Amber) Puckett, David (Trena) Puckett; stepdaughter, Jessica (Bob) Mellady; and stepson, Chae' Little. Edna had 30 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter.
Preceding Edna in death were her father, Robert; her husband, Virgil Puckett; and a brother, Larry Collins.
Edna was loved by many, but no one could have loved her more than her husband, Bobby. She was a true fighter until the very end and taught her family what real strength and love is.
No visitation or services are planned. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
610 Walnut St
Oakwood, OH 45873
(419) 594-3660
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved