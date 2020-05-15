Edna "Yogi" Miller
1928 - 2020
WAUSEON - Edna May "Yogi" Miller, 92, Wauseon, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Fulton County Health Center. Prior to her retirement, she had worked at All Star Products in Defiance and had been a dental assistant.
Edna was born in Kunkle, Ohio, on May 4, 1928, the daughter of the Rev. John Henry and Mary Lucinda (Stahl) Shull. On November 24, 1971, she married Merle Miller, and he preceded her in death in 1997. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. She was also a life member of the Wauseon VFW Post 7424. She enjoyed golfing and was an avid bowler.
Surviving are her daughter, Barb (Phil) Short of Stryker; stepdaughter, Linda Miller of Herndon, Virginia; grandchildren, Erik (Leslie) Short, granddaughter-in-law, Irma Shock, Joe (Chrissy) Salay, Josh (Vandee) Salay, Jason (Ally) Salay, Leah Salay (Brandon Thrilby), Alannah (T.J.) Erickson); great-grandchildren, Bronson (Jessica) Shock, Brody (Rylee Ruger) Shock, Alicen Short, Rhiana Short, Torrie Short, Joey, Gage, Dani, Brianna, Kaylee, Kaitlyn and Alexa; great-great-grandchildren, Callie, Brantley and Lane; two brothers, Paul (Karis) Shull and Marvin (Sue) Shull; sister, Sandra (Ron) Schoettley; and two sisters-in-law, Nancy Shull and Betty Shull. She also is survived by her special friend, Norman Bechstein.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Dan Salay; grandson, Todd Shock; great-grandchild, Cadyn Salay; and brothers, Leland and Robert.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Burial will be in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
