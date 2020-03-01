|
FORT WAYNE - Edna S. Reyes Euresti, 60, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Fort Wayne.
She was born in Wauseon, Ohio, to Olga Puente of Fort Wayne and the late Teodolo Reyes. Edna graduated from Wauseon High School in 1977 and later attended Northwest State Community College. She worked for the IRS in the data entry department. Edna truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She enjoyed word games, puzzles, music, reading, thrift shopping, bingo and loved and cherished time with her Gracie. She loved to laugh, reminisce and she made everyone feel loved and special. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.
She also is survived by her son, Jay (Sara) Velasquez of Defiance, Ohio; granddaughters, Mara and Grace; great-grandchildren, Averee and Baker; and her siblings, Ted Reyes Jr. of Fort Wayne, David (Rebekah) Reyes of Washington D.C., and Debbie (Rodney Bolden) Reyes of Fort Wayne.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Euresti; and stepfather, Marcos G. Puente.
The service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, with calling three hours prior, beginning at 3 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 3, 2020