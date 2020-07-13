1/1
Edward Johnston Sr.
CECIL - Edward P. Johnston Sr., 78, Cecil, died Saturday, July 11, 2020.
He was born April 4, 1942, in Jackson, Michigan, son of the late Roth Edward and Olive Lucille (Kretzmann) Johnston. He retired in 1992 from the former Dana Weatherhead, Antwerp and was vice president of the Weatherhead UAW Local Union.
Edward is survived by his daughters, Cindy (Scott) Rosebrock of Defiance, Cheri (Larry) Ray of Paulding, Candy (Mike) Minck of Grover Hill, Cathy (Ron) Johnston of Cecil, and Caryn Johnston, Paulding; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and siblings: Rosie, Carol, Earl, David and Leroy.
He is preceded in death by a son, Edward Johnston Jr.; brothers, Max and Eugene; a sister, Maxine May; and a great-granddaughter, Olivia Ream.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of Cindy Rosebrock. Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
