NAPOLEON - Edward "Ed" E. Massey, 85, Napoleon, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born December 2, 1934, in Madison County, Ohio, to Robert and Donna Bell (Gillespie) Massie. He married Emma Ruskey on November 20, 1964, and she survives him.
Also surviving are five children, Doug (Corrine) Ruskey of Iowa, Karen (Bob) Riefers, Lisa Massey and Cherie Massey, all of the Napoleon area, and Daniel (Heidi) Massey of Indiana; 12 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Donna Bell; two brothers, Leonard and James "Jim"; and three sisters, Marie Rohrbaugh, Audrey Gladish and Dona Massie.
Ed was a 1953 London High School graduate. He served his country as a U.S. Army veteran, for which we are a grateful nation. An electrician by trade, he worked for General Motors in Defiance for nearly 40 years. He was a member of the UAW and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Napoleon.
Ed followed The Ohio State University Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians, as an avid fan, and in his earlier years, Ed enjoyed deer hunting. He was a kind and good man. He always had something nice to say and was there for everyone.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, or a . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Ed will be laid to rest privately in Hockman Cemetery, McClure, Rev. Peter Marcis presiding, and with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 300 of Napoleon.
Private family services are entrusted to Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W. Main St., Napoleon.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 23, 2020